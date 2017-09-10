Netflix prepara película del papa y ya se sabe el nombre del actor principal

Cada vez se revelan más detalles de ‘The Pope’ es el título de la nueva producción de Netflix que se centrará en la vida del papa Francisco y de su antecesor, Benedicto XVI.
El encargado de darle vida a Bergoglio será Jonathan Pryce, actor de Game of Thrones, mientras que Anthony Hopkins se vestirá de Benedicto XVI para la cinta que adelanta Netflix, la cual iniciará grabaciones el mes de noviembre en Argentina.
Deadline has announced that Jonathan Pryce will be playing Pope Francis, while Anthony Hopkins is in talks to play Pope Benedict in the Netflix feature film “The Pope”! Fernando Meirelles (City of God, The Constant Gardner) will be directing the project from a script written by Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything, Darkest Hour). The film will tell “the story of Pope Benedict’s election, and his subsequent resignation from the papacy. That opened the door for Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the Argentinian Cardinal who became the first Jesuit pope, the first from the Americas and the first Pope from outside Europe since the 8th Century. The drama conveys his reluctance to take the top post in 2013. His humility and devotion to the poor has made him a galvanizing force for tolerance and change.” Production is set to begin in November in Argentina. What are your guy’s thoughts on Jonathan Pryce set to play Pope Francis and Anthony Hopkins in talks to play Pope Benedict? #ThePope #FernandoMeirelles #JonathanPryce #AnthonyHopkins #PopeFrancis #PopeBenedict #AnthonyMcCarten #Netflix #Deadline