El mundo de la música rinde homenaje a las víctimas del sismo en México

32 años después de que ocurriera un terremoto similar en el año 1985 en México, Ciudad de México, Morelos y Puebla sufrieron un sismo de 7.1 grados que dejó varios muertos y heridos.

Por esta razón, algunos músicos decidieron unirse para enviar mensajes de apoyo a las personas afectadas por la tragedia que invadió a este país.

We are very sad to hear about all the suffering in Mexico due to the earthquake. Our thoughts are with you all. — Interpol (@Interpol) 20 de septiembre de 2017

🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) 20 de septiembre de 2017

To our Mexico City family: Our thoughts are with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/whXl8xgSQj — Slipknot (@slipknot) 20 de septiembre de 2017

Pendientes de nuevo de nuestros amigos en #Mexico ¡Toda la fuerza y solidaridad con ustedes! — Amigos Invisibles (@AmgsInvisibles) 19 de septiembre de 2017

Se pide no utilizar su auto, dejen libres las calles para que se puedan desplazar las ambulancias, bomberos y protección civil #FuerzaMéxico — MON LAFERTE (@monlaferte) 19 de septiembre de 2017

Si estás cerca de una zona de derrumbes no fumes, si estás en condiciones de ayudar hazlo y si no retírate lentamente. #mexicosigueenpie 🇲🇽 — Molotov (@MolotovBanda) 19 de septiembre de 2017

Duele, angustia, paraliza. Pero sigamos ayudando. Más que nunca, unamos fuerzas. Emociona la solidaridad de todxs. #FuerzaMéxico — Julieta Venegas (@julietav) 19 de septiembre de 2017

Tacvbos, no fumen en la calle, usen la red sin fotos o vídeos, los servicios de emergencia la necesitan más, si pueden, ayuden . — Café Tacvba (@cafetacvba) 19 de septiembre de 2017

🇲🇽 good vibes to all in mexico city! one of my favorite places on earth. hopefully everyone stays safe. videos ive seen look terrifying 🇲🇽 — WAVVES (@WAVVES) 19 de septiembre de 2017

Sending all of our love to our friends and incredible fans in Mexico right now, you’re in our thoughts. Stay strong ❤️ 🇲🇽 — White Lies (@whiteliesmusic) 19 de septiembre de 2017

Sending love to beautiful Mexico City 🇲🇽 🙏 — MARIAN HILL (@MarianHillMusic) 19 de septiembre de 2017

Mexico…. my heart is with u, sending prayers and love ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Fergie (@Fergie) 19 de septiembre de 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Mexico right now. — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) 20 de septiembre de 2017

My prayers and thoughts are with the people of Mexico City & Puerto Rico today and everyday. Devastating news to read!! Heartbreaking — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) 20 de septiembre de 2017

Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly earthquake in Mexico City.

Much love to all.#MexicoIsIndestructible #mexicostrong pic.twitter.com/4NVjSK2VPP — Disturbed (@Disturbed) 20 de septiembre de 2017

🇲🇽❤️🙏 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) 20 de septiembre de 2017

MEXICO.Donate 2 specialized rescue service

@ resc.inter.topos

via paypal

Also there’s a wishlist by the RedCross on https://t.co/6jIMZmEzHw — Garbage (@garbage) 20 de septiembre de 2017

Sending love to all our Mexican brothers and sisters ❤️ xx — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) 20 de septiembre de 2017

Todo nuestro apoyo, cariño y solidaridad en estos momentos de consternación. Fuerza México lindo y querido. Estamos con ustedes❤️❤️❤️! pic.twitter.com/YCOEiboGKp — Pau – Jarabedepalo (@jarabeoficial) 20 de septiembre de 2017

Mexico 🇲🇽, we hope you’re all safe, our thoughts are with you! — Tiger Army (@tigerarmy) 20 de septiembre de 2017

Love to all our friends in Mexico & the Caribbean, stay safe 🙏 — Yannis Philippakis (@YnnsPhilippakis) 20 de septiembre de 2017

Nuestra solidaridad y amor para los hermanos mexicanos. Ahora y siempre ! — BABASONICOS (@babasonicos) 19 de septiembre de 2017

Sending so much ❤️ LOVE ❤️ to Mexico right now. One of my favorite places in the world. Stay safe 🇲🇽 — Beach Fossils (@beachfossils) 20 de septiembre de 2017

The band and I send our love and thoughts to our brothers and sisters in #Mexico pic.twitter.com/79pjbHePWr — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) 19 de septiembre de 2017

