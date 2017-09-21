X

El mundo de la música rinde homenaje a las víctimas del sismo en México

- 21/09/17

Foto: Getty Images

32 años después de que ocurriera un terremoto similar en el año 1985 en México, Ciudad de México, Morelos y Puebla sufrieron un sismo de 7.1 grados que dejó varios muertos y heridos.

Por esta razón, algunos músicos decidieron unirse para enviar mensajes de apoyo a las personas afectadas por la tragedia que invadió a este país.

