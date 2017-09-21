El mundo de la música rinde homenaje a las víctimas del sismo en México

32 años después de que ocurriera un terremoto similar en el año 1985 en México, Ciudad de México, Morelos y Puebla sufrieron un sismo de 7.1 grados que dejó varios muertos y heridos.
Por esta razón, algunos músicos decidieron unirse para enviar mensajes de apoyo a las personas afectadas por la tragedia que invadió a este país.
We are very sad to hear about all the suffering in Mexico due to the earthquake. Our thoughts are with you all.
— Interpol (@Interpol) 20 de septiembre de 2017
🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽
— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) 20 de septiembre de 2017
To our Mexico City family: Our thoughts are with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/whXl8xgSQj
— Slipknot (@slipknot) 20 de septiembre de 2017
Pendientes de nuevo de nuestros amigos en #Mexico ¡Toda la fuerza y solidaridad con ustedes!
— Amigos Invisibles (@AmgsInvisibles) 19 de septiembre de 2017
Se pide no utilizar su auto, dejen libres las calles para que se puedan desplazar las ambulancias, bomberos y protección civil #FuerzaMéxico
— MON LAFERTE (@monlaferte) 19 de septiembre de 2017
Si estás cerca de una zona de derrumbes no fumes, si estás en condiciones de ayudar hazlo y si no retírate lentamente. #mexicosigueenpie 🇲🇽
— Molotov (@MolotovBanda) 19 de septiembre de 2017
Duele, angustia, paraliza. Pero sigamos ayudando. Más que nunca, unamos fuerzas. Emociona la solidaridad de todxs. #FuerzaMéxico
— Julieta Venegas (@julietav) 19 de septiembre de 2017
Tacvbos, no fumen en la calle, usen la red sin fotos o vídeos, los servicios de emergencia la necesitan más, si pueden, ayuden .
— Café Tacvba (@cafetacvba) 19 de septiembre de 2017
🇲🇽 good vibes to all in mexico city! one of my favorite places on earth. hopefully everyone stays safe. videos ive seen look terrifying 🇲🇽
— WAVVES (@WAVVES) 19 de septiembre de 2017
Sending all of our love to our friends and incredible fans in Mexico right now, you’re in our thoughts. Stay strong ❤️ 🇲🇽
— White Lies (@whiteliesmusic) 19 de septiembre de 2017
Sending love to beautiful Mexico City 🇲🇽 🙏
— MARIAN HILL (@MarianHillMusic) 19 de septiembre de 2017
Mexico…. my heart is with u, sending prayers and love ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻
— Fergie (@Fergie) 19 de septiembre de 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Mexico right now.
— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) 20 de septiembre de 2017
My prayers and thoughts are with the people of Mexico City & Puerto Rico today and everyday. Devastating news to read!! Heartbreaking
— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) 20 de septiembre de 2017
Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly earthquake in Mexico City.
Much love to all.#MexicoIsIndestructible #mexicostrong pic.twitter.com/4NVjSK2VPP
— Disturbed (@Disturbed) 20 de septiembre de 2017
🇲🇽❤️🙏
— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) 20 de septiembre de 2017
MEXICO.Donate 2 specialized rescue service
@ resc.inter.topos
via paypal
Also there’s a wishlist by the RedCross on https://t.co/6jIMZmEzHw
— Garbage (@garbage) 20 de septiembre de 2017
Sending love to all our Mexican brothers and sisters ❤️ xx
— KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) 20 de septiembre de 2017
Todo nuestro apoyo, cariño y solidaridad en estos momentos de consternación. Fuerza México lindo y querido. Estamos con ustedes❤️❤️❤️! pic.twitter.com/YCOEiboGKp
— Pau – Jarabedepalo (@jarabeoficial) 20 de septiembre de 2017
Mexico 🇲🇽, we hope you’re all safe, our thoughts are with you!
— Tiger Army (@tigerarmy) 20 de septiembre de 2017
Love to all our friends in Mexico & the Caribbean, stay safe 🙏
— Yannis Philippakis (@YnnsPhilippakis) 20 de septiembre de 2017
#FuerzaMexico #FuerzaPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/rolzulrb70
— Fabulosos Cadillacs (@lfcoficial) 20 de septiembre de 2017
Our hearts are with everyone in Mexico right now #fuerzamexico 🇲🇽❤️ https://t.co/m0XeO6JzzU pic.twitter.com/nYh2uxJk4s
— Crystal Fighters (@crystalfighters) 20 de septiembre de 2017
Nuestra solidaridad y amor para los hermanos mexicanos. Ahora y siempre !
— BABASONICOS (@babasonicos) 19 de septiembre de 2017
Sending so much ❤️ LOVE ❤️ to Mexico right now. One of my favorite places in the world. Stay safe 🇲🇽
— Beach Fossils (@beachfossils) 20 de septiembre de 2017
The band and I send our love and thoughts to our brothers and sisters in #Mexico pic.twitter.com/79pjbHePWr
— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) 19 de septiembre de 2017
Thoughts are with all our friends in Mexico. Love you all.
— Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) 20 de septiembre de 2017