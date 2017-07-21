X

Noticia

El mundo de la música rinde homenaje a Chester Bennington de Linkin Park, quien murió a los 41 años

- 21/07/17

Foto: Getty Images

La muerte del líder de Linkin Park, Chester Bennington está siendo investigada como suicidio tras haberlo encontrado colgado en su casa privada, ubicada en Palos Verdes Estates en el condado de Los Ángeles.

(Medios internacionales confirman suicidio de Chester Bennington, vocalista de linkin Park)

El mundo de la música ha rendido homenaje después de que se ha confirmado que el líder de Linkin Park ha muerto.

Mike Shinoda, compañero de Chester en Linking Park twitteó un mensaje algo desgarrador, confirmando así la noticia.

 

“Asombrado y con el corazón roto, pero es verdad”, escribió en Twitter. “Una declaración oficial saldrá tan pronto como tengamos una”.

Aquí les dejamos algunos mensajes que hizo el mundo de la música en honor a él.

To have lived in a time. Thank you for putting it in your music and sharing it with the world. RIP Chester.

Una publicación compartida de WORLDWIDE   MUSIC. (@zanelowe) el

Comentarios

1.718.814

Influencia
Social

0

1.7M

2.2K

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Política de cookies