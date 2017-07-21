El mundo de la música rinde homenaje a Chester Bennington de Linkin Park, quien murió a los 41 años

La muerte del líder de Linkin Park, Chester Bennington está siendo investigada como suicidio tras haberlo encontrado colgado en su casa privada, ubicada en Palos Verdes Estates en el condado de Los Ángeles.

(Medios internacionales confirman suicidio de Chester Bennington, vocalista de linkin Park)

El mundo de la música ha rendido homenaje después de que se ha confirmado que el líder de Linkin Park ha muerto.

Mike Shinoda, compañero de Chester en Linking Park twitteó un mensaje algo desgarrador, confirmando así la noticia.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) 20 de julio de 2017

“Asombrado y con el corazón roto, pero es verdad”, escribió en Twitter. “Una declaración oficial saldrá tan pronto como tengamos una”.



Aquí les dejamos algunos mensajes que hizo el mundo de la música en honor a él.

Bruv I can’t lie I’m so upset serious 💔💔💔💔 — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) 20 de julio de 2017

I am heartbroken you do not know what someone’s going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother ❤️💔❤️💔 — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) 20 de julio de 2017

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness… #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) 20 de julio de 2017

To have lived in a time. Thank you for putting it in your music and sharing it with the world. RIP Chester. Una publicación compartida de WORLDWIDE   MUSIC. (@zanelowe) el 20 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 11:51 PDT

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I’ve ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark Una publicación compartida de badgalriri (@badgalriri) el 20 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 11:37 PDT

My heart is shattered. I can’t fucking believe this is real. Crying writing this now. Destroyed. pic.twitter.com/MeEBJD9gi3 — Kolony July 21 (@steveaoki) 20 de julio de 2017

Incredibly sad news about Chester Bennington. His voice and band a huge inspiration to so many. Thoughts with his family & LP x — Josh Franceschi (@joshmeatsix) 20 de julio de 2017

Depression is hard to understand. But if it can kill Robin Williams, Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington I’d say it’s pretty damn real. — George Shrouder (@GshroudOCTW) 20 de julio de 2017

The majority of my gym playlist are songs from Linkin Park. RIP Chester Bennington. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) 20 de julio de 2017

RIP Chester Bennington, another incredible talent lost to something the world needs to learn more about and understand. — Conor Maynard (@ConorMaynard) 20 de julio de 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) 20 de julio de 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) 20 de julio de 2017

can’t even fathom the news about Chester Bennington. going to have LP on repeat all day. Rest In Peace. — michael (@Michael5SOS) 20 de julio de 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) 20 de julio de 2017

RIP Chester. Salutes and Condolences to Mike and Your band mates and big love and Condolences to your children and family from my family. Love and Respect always. Rest easy beloved human being. Una publicación compartida de Killer Mike (@killermike) el 20 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 12:17 PDT

rest in peace Chester Bennington. — el-p (@therealelp) 20 de julio de 2017

Just heard the sad news of the passing of Chester Bennington . Our sincere condolences to his family, his band and everyone who loved him. — Garbage (@garbage) 20 de julio de 2017

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) 20 de julio de 2017

artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness.. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) 20 de julio de 2017

… & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don’t know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester’s family/band/friends/fans. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) 20 de julio de 2017

Chester Bennington I just can’t believe it. It’s hard listening to Linkin Park without feeling some kind of emptiness. Everybody gets down. — Zac Farro (@zacfarroo) 20 de julio de 2017

“You can’t be afraid of people willing to hurt you, cause if you fear life, then you will never live.” – Chester Bennington #rip #heartbreak — Pia Mia (@PiaMia) 20 de julio de 2017

RIP Chester B. — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) 20 de julio de 2017

Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it. — yung menace (@petewentz) 20 de julio de 2017