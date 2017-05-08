X

Fotogalería

Mujer gasta 35 mil dólares para parecerse a la Barbie y… así quedó

- 08/05/17

Ophelia Vanity es una chica que dejó a las redes sociales con la boca abierta ya que su obsesión por parecerse a la muñeca infantil más famosa del mundo la ha llevado a someterse a varias operaciones.

Para parecerse a la Barbie, esta mujer de 30 años ha invertido alrededor de 35 mil dólares en bótox, rellenos y toda clase de “ayudas” para cumplir su objetivo.

La próxima meta, según Ophelia, es quitarse 6 costillas para tener una cintura más marcada:

Comentarios

2.147.934

Influencia
Social

497.7K

1.6M

2.2K

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Política de cookies
+