‘Mayweather Challenge’, el reto viral del boxeador que divide las redes sociales

Acostumbrado a llamar la atención en las redes sociales con sus lujos y excentricidades, Floyd Mayweather aprovechó para mandar un mensaje a sus seguidores, ya que propuso un reto para que todos mandaran una foto o video mostrando la manera en la que viven.
Gracias a la fortuna que cosechó con su carrera como boxeador, en sus redes sociales presume sus lujos, por eso quiso saber el estilo de vida que llevan sus seguidores.
“Qué pasa, soy Floyd Mayweather con el Mayweather Challenge. No tienes que ser rico o pobre, solo muestra tu estilo de vida”, fue el mensaje que envió Mayweather a través de su Instagram:
Así respondieron quienes aceptaron el reto.
#MayweatherChallenge por qué cuando uno tiene varo se puede dar ciertos lujos 💵🤴🏽💵 pic.twitter.com/LgCiQMwffE
— Isidro L. Varela (@isidrovarela12) June 24, 2017
#MayweatherChallenge this is my lifestyle, ESTUDIAR CABRÓN. HUMILDE Y LINDO. pic.twitter.com/Z58JV5I4cQ
— @Keyla 💫 (@Carolina_keyla) June 24, 2017
#MayweatherChallenge mi carro 😎 pic.twitter.com/zZsRAoK3E2
— Gustavo Betancourt (@BetancourTavo) June 23, 2017
#MayweatherChallenge pic.twitter.com/WjTSPHtEmz
— Tom Morgan ™ (@TomMorgan0012) June 17, 2017
My #MayweatherChallenge showing off my lifestyle! pic.twitter.com/WSJFBnK9VJ
— francis ampofo (@fampofo) June 17, 2017
New whip, who this?#mayweatherchallenge https://t.co/FWtmCjYQb5 pic.twitter.com/k1IV8LeheQ
— Adam Ali (@ADAMwontLOSE) June 16, 2017
@FloydMayweather #MayweatherChallenge pic.twitter.com/xUAPD3M2Js
— Jamie G🌹 (@GreenJamieS) June 16, 2017
My dog: Take this pic for my #MayweatherChallenge fam
Me: ight dog pic.twitter.com/gsLigOFZTK
— Big Papi Gordo (@Gdotmillly) June 16, 2017