‘Mayweather Challenge’, el reto viral del boxeador que divide las redes sociales

Acostumbrado a llamar la atención en las redes sociales con sus lujos y excentricidades, Floyd Mayweather aprovechó para mandar un mensaje a sus seguidores, ya que propuso un reto para que todos mandaran una foto o video mostrando la manera en la que viven.

Gracias a la fortuna que cosechó con su carrera como boxeador, en sus redes sociales presume sus lujos, por eso quiso saber el estilo de vida que llevan sus seguidores.

“Qué pasa, soy Floyd Mayweather con el Mayweather Challenge. No tienes que ser rico o pobre, solo muestra tu estilo de vida”, fue el mensaje que envió Mayweather a través de su Instagram:

#MAYWEATHERCHALLENGE #TMT #TBE FOLLOW: @jleonlove Una publicación compartida de Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) el 14 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 7:16 PDT

Así respondieron quienes aceptaron el reto.

#MayweatherChallenge por qué cuando uno tiene varo se puede dar ciertos lujos 💵🤴🏽💵 pic.twitter.com/LgCiQMwffE — Isidro L. Varela (@isidrovarela12) June 24, 2017