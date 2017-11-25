Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz, Foo Fighters: vean los mejores discos del 2017 según NME

Solo quedan algunas semanas para despedir este 2017, sin suda una año en el que despedimos figuras invaluables para el rock, pero también nos dejó nuevos trabajos discográficos.

NME se tomó el trabajo de enlistar los 50 mejores discos que dejó el 2017. Aquí podremos encontrar a Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz, Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Phoenix, The XX, Arcade Fire y demás. Pero revisemos los puestos:

50. Thundercat – Drunk

49. Laura Marling – Semper Femina

48. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid

47. Kiran Leonard – Derevaun Seraun

46. The xx – I See You

45. The Moonlandingz – Interplanetary Class Classics

44. The Big Moon – Love In The 4th Dimension

43. Phoenix – Ti Amo

42. Protomartyr – Relatives in Descent

41. Fever Ray – Plunge

40. (Sandy) Alex G – Rocket

39. The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

38. alt-J – Relaxer

37. Jay-Z – 4:44

36. Creeper – Eternity, In Your Arms

35. Queens of the Stone Age – Villains

34. Mura Masa – Mura Masa

33. Kasabian – For Crying Out Loud

32. Princess Nokia – 1992 Deluxe

31. Taylor Swift – reputation

30. Beck – Colors

29. Arcade Fire – Everything Now

28. Methyl Ethel – Everything Is Forgotten

27. Foo Fighters – Concrete and Gold

26. Bleachers – Gone Now

25. Kelly Lee Owens – Kelly Lee Owens

24. Perfume Genius – No Shape

23. Sampha – Process

22. Kevin Morby – City Music

21. Sheer Mag – Need to Feel Your Love

20. Paramore – After Laughter

19. Tyler, the Creator – Flower Boy

18. Gorillaz – Humanz

17. Alvvays – Antisocialites

16. King Krule – The OOZ

15. Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory

14. Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

13. The National – Sleep Well Beast

12. Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone

11. St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION

10. Liam Gallagher – As You Were

9. Wiley – Godfather

8. Lana Del Rey – Lust for Life

7. SZA – CTRL

6. J Hus – Common Sense

5. LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

4. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

3. Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

2. Wolf Alice – Visions of a Life

1. Lorde – Melodrama