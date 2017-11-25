Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz, Foo Fighters: vean los mejores discos del 2017 según NME

Solo quedan algunas semanas para despedir este 2017, sin suda una año en el que despedimos figuras invaluables para el rock, pero también nos dejó nuevos trabajos discográficos.
NME se tomó el trabajo de enlistar los 50 mejores discos que dejó el 2017. Aquí podremos encontrar a Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz, Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Phoenix, The XX, Arcade Fire y demás. Pero revisemos los puestos:
50. Thundercat – Drunk
49. Laura Marling – Semper Femina
48. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid
47. Kiran Leonard – Derevaun Seraun
46. The xx – I See You
45. The Moonlandingz – Interplanetary Class Classics
44. The Big Moon – Love In The 4th Dimension
43. Phoenix – Ti Amo
42. Protomartyr – Relatives in Descent
41. Fever Ray – Plunge
40. (Sandy) Alex G – Rocket
39. The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding
38. alt-J – Relaxer
37. Jay-Z – 4:44
36. Creeper – Eternity, In Your Arms
35. Queens of the Stone Age – Villains
34. Mura Masa – Mura Masa
33. Kasabian – For Crying Out Loud
32. Princess Nokia – 1992 Deluxe
31. Taylor Swift – reputation
30. Beck – Colors
29. Arcade Fire – Everything Now
28. Methyl Ethel – Everything Is Forgotten
27. Foo Fighters – Concrete and Gold
26. Bleachers – Gone Now
25. Kelly Lee Owens – Kelly Lee Owens
24. Perfume Genius – No Shape
23. Sampha – Process
22. Kevin Morby – City Music
21. Sheer Mag – Need to Feel Your Love
20. Paramore – After Laughter
19. Tyler, the Creator – Flower Boy
18. Gorillaz – Humanz
17. Alvvays – Antisocialites
16. King Krule – The OOZ
15. Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory
14. Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
13. The National – Sleep Well Beast
12. Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone
11. St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION
10. Liam Gallagher – As You Were
9. Wiley – Godfather
8. Lana Del Rey – Lust for Life
7. SZA – CTRL
6. J Hus – Common Sense
5. LCD Soundsystem – American Dream
4. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
3. Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
2. Wolf Alice – Visions of a Life
1. Lorde – Melodrama