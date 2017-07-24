X

La primera foto que se tomó Linkin Park juntos

Mike Shinoda subió una foto a su cuenta de instagram relatando la historia de la primera foto que se tomó Linkin Park.

“1997 o 1998 … Creo que esta fue la primera foto que nos tomamos juntos. Acabábamos de decirle a Chester que queríamos que se uniera a la banda. Dijo que estaba listo para mudarse de Arizona a L.A. Fuimos a un lugar de pizza cerca de UCLA para pasar el rato y hablar sobre qué ponernos a hacer. La banda se llamaba Xero en ese momento, y probablemente teníamos menos de media docena de canciones. Ningún tatuaje todavía, ningún pelo rojo, la mayor parte de nosotros todavía estaba en la universidad.”

