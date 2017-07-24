La primera foto que se tomó Linkin Park juntos

Mike Shinoda subió una foto a su cuenta de instagram relatando la historia de la primera foto que se tomó Linkin Park.
1997 or 1998…I think this was the first photo we ever took together. We had just told Chester that we wanted him to join the band. He said he was ready to move out from Arizona to L.A. We went to a pizza place near UCLA to hang out and talk about what to do next. The band was called Xero at the time, and we probably had less than a half a dozen songs. No flame tattoos yet, no red hair yet, most of us were still in college.
“1997 o 1998 … Creo que esta fue la primera foto que nos tomamos juntos. Acabábamos de decirle a Chester que queríamos que se uniera a la banda. Dijo que estaba listo para mudarse de Arizona a L.A. Fuimos a un lugar de pizza cerca de UCLA para pasar el rato y hablar sobre qué ponernos a hacer. La banda se llamaba Xero en ese momento, y probablemente teníamos menos de media docena de canciones. Ningún tatuaje todavía, ningún pelo rojo, la mayor parte de nosotros todavía estaba en la universidad.”