La policía que se volvió modelo fitness y es considerada la mujer más linda de internet

- 22/11/17

Nochtli Peralta Álvarez, con orígenes mexicanos, fue agente de policía en Holanda durante seis meses, pero en la actualidad es una modelo fitness reconocida en las redes sociales gracias a su figura.

Además de esto, fue catalogada como “la mujer más linda de Holanda” por la revista FMH500.

La mujer trabajó como policía desde os 17 años en Haarlen, Holanda, pero años más tarde se mudó para Ámsterdam, donde dedica su vida al modelaje.

