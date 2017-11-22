La policía que se volvió modelo fitness y es considerada la mujer más linda de internet
Nochtli Peralta Álvarez, con orígenes mexicanos, fue agente de policía en Holanda durante seis meses, pero en la actualidad es una modelo fitness reconocida en las redes sociales gracias a su figura.
Además de esto, fue catalogada como “la mujer más linda de Holanda” por la revista FMH500.
Strenght and progress never came from comfort zones. You an only grow if you are willing to feel awkward and uncomfortable when you try something new. I’ve went through that myself a million times & trust me when I say it’s no fun! But it gave me the self confidence to do exactly what I was meant to do even if it’s scary.🙌🏼👑 Remember that in any given moment we have two options; to step forward into growth or step back into safety. 💃🏻💯 I______________________________ 🏋🏽♀️ᴘᴏᴡᴇʀᴇᴅ ʙʏ @womensbest ʙᴄᴀᴀ ᴘᴇᴀᴄʜ.🍑 (ɴᴏᴡ 50% ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ ғʀɪᴅᴀʏ sᴀʟᴇ!)
Sometimes you have to give yourself pep talks like “ hello you’re a badass, don’t be sad, you got this & I love you “. You owe yourself the love that you so freely give to other people♥️🙌🏼 It will create happiness and freedom in your mind!💪🏽 Before anything else, find yourself, be yourself, and love yourself✨💯 #Motivation _________________________ Outfit details: @bodyengineersofficial #gymwear
Look for something positive in each day, even if some days you have to look a little harder. Your positivity will give others energy and inspirations to do so too! Sometimes I wish I had those people around me earlier, unfortunately I had to learn that myself, but now the possibilities with my own positive soul are endless 🔥🙏🏼 #SpreadTheWord #TeamNochtli
Fitness is so much more than just the outside shell that comes with it, I even bust myself occasionally only thinking about how I look because of working out. During the recordings of the new tv show “Into the waves” I noticed I could endure longer than others, my muscles were my strong point but also how I felt during training sessions was amazing! My mindset was super focused, dedicated, motivated🔥 And this is exactly what fitness brings you, it’s a lifestyle, a mind changer and something you can use in everyday life. Nothing tastes as good as fit feels 😍 #Lifestyle ________________ Morgen om 20.30 uur word de eerste aflevering van into the waves uitgezonden op @veronicatv kijk je ook? Laat me vooral weten wat jullie ervan vonden!♥️🏄🏽♀️ #IntoTheWAves #Surfing
Laugh with your eyes, hug with your soul and smile with your heart. Hold on to every genuine person you find. This generation has people driven by ego, money and status. As a result good souls are ruined every day.🥀 . Keep your head up and be aware of the energy you give out and connect with. 🌷 It will lead you to the right beautiful people! ☀️💪 #PostiveThinking TAG A FRIEND WHO NEEDS TO READ THIS 🤞 #happyfriday
Life is not happening to you, life is responding to you.🌅. __ Some people tell me how lucky I am that everything happened to me... I say no it's not. I've never stopped believing in the bigger picture and things to become better. If I wouldn't, my life would've turned out way different for me. To me mindset is everything.🔥 It gets you places! __ Remember........ You attract what you expect, reflect what you desire, become what you respect & mirror what you admire.👊 》 Ps. On my way to Utah, USA❤🇺🇸 To be continued.......... #TooExcited _____________________________________ Outfit by @bodyengineersofficial✈ (Spider leggings//deva pullover)
BALANCE☀🍹- Enjoying a melon and mint cocktail at the beach 🐳! But at the same time I'll have a shake to reach my daily intake of protein.💪- _ To me it's all about balance, one bad meal or drink won't make you fat neither does one good meal or drink make you lean. You've got to practice self discipline to have more "on" than "off" days. Find moderation, enjoy your life and meet your goals. You can have both !👌😁 _ Protein by @womensbest (10% off by using nochtli10) #womensbest
Teach women to worry less about fitting into glass slippers and more about shattering glass ceilings. 🔥 Fairytales won't bring you any further in this world, so be determined to rise and shine like never before with your own hard work and strength.🤞🏼 #GirlsWeGotThis #MondayMotivation _____________________________________ Wearing the camo set from engineered-life.com. 🔥 (15%discount code: engineeredbynm)
La mujer trabajó como policía desde os 17 años en Haarlen, Holanda, pero años más tarde se mudó para Ámsterdam, donde dedica su vida al modelaje.