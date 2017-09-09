X

La Cosplayer de ‘Androide 18’ que se roba todas las miradas en internet

Hace algunas semanas vimos como un usuario de Instagram mostró su fanatismo a Dragon Ball Z y sobre todo a Trunks, haciendo todo lo posible para lograr parecerse a este personaje. De igual manera hasta al Maestro Roshi también le salió su fan número uno.

Ahora es turno para una de las villanas de la serie, ‘Andoride 18’, a quien también le salió una fanática que muestra su gusto por este personaje.

Pero esta mujer quien se encuentra en Instagram como Roxy Chan no solo se viste del androide creado por Dr. Gero, ya que su pasión por los animes la lleva a simular reconocidos personajes de este universo.

