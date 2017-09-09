La Cosplayer de ‘Androide 18’ que se roba todas las miradas en internet
Hace algunas semanas vimos como un usuario de Instagram mostró su fanatismo a Dragon Ball Z y sobre todo a Trunks, haciendo todo lo posible para lograr parecerse a este personaje. De igual manera hasta al Maestro Roshi también le salió su fan número uno.
Ahora es turno para una de las villanas de la serie, ‘Andoride 18’, a quien también le salió una fanática que muestra su gusto por este personaje.
Pero esta mujer quien se encuentra en Instagram como Roxy Chan no solo se viste del androide creado por Dr. Gero, ya que su pasión por los animes la lleva a simular reconocidos personajes de este universo.
Don't test me! only N18 grumpy face picture that exists 😂 I'm always unconsciously smiling whoops last of 18 spam for a bit working on a new version of her with my friend as bulma hyped for it 💙 going to be posting a few reviews & makeup looks for a bit while working on a few new things hope everyone understands excited for the new characters I'm working on soon! #N18 #android18 #dragonballz #dragonballsuper #android18cosplay #dbz
I really regret not bringing 18 to AX the dragon ball super hype was real I wouldn't stop freaking out over shenron outside I'll bring her back again soon! Maybe even make her super version 🤔 going to be busy for the next week or 2 finishing making my Pateron page and finishing a few reviews sorry if I'm slow on replys! 📷 @alive_alf the magician #dragonballz #android18 #dbz #dragonballzcosplay #dragonballsuper