La conocida stripper #1 de EE.UU por la que Mayweather se vuelve loco

- 13/09/17

Aparte de derrochar dinero y ser famoso por su excéntrica vida, el ex boxeador Floyd Mayweather también organiza las fiestas más vibrantes a donde va, llenas de alcohol, dinero, apuestas y muchas strippers.

Por eso Floyd parece que decidió “ajuiciarse”, pero con la llamada stripper #1 de los Estados Unidos.

Su nombre es Red Rose, y aunque es cubana, su fama al lado del boxeador la logró gracias a ser una fiel compañía a todo lugar a donde va Mayweather:

