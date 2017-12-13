La competencia de Helga: vean la modelo que también le coquetea a James Rodríguez
Parece que la soltería de James Rodriguez es un tesoro que muchas quisieran tener, y la modelo rusa Helga Lovekaty está “en la jugada”, así como lo hace saber en las fotografías del jugador colombiano.
Sin embargo, en las recientes publicaciones de James en su cuenta de Instagram, aparecen nuevos comentarios de una despampanante modelo ucraniana llamada Julia Gilas.
Dedicada al fitness, al igual que Helga, comenta las fotografías de James de la misma manera que lo hace la rusa.
Así que desde Ucrania, aquí está Julia Gilas:
