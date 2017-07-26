X

Noticia

Jared Leto dedica sentidas palabras a la memoria de Chester Bennington

- 26/07/17

AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

A escasos días de la muerte que sacudió el mundo del rock, muchos iconos del género, seguidores de Linkin Park, y amigos de Chester Bennington, aún recuerdan la voz que se apagó el pasado 20 de julio.

Es por eso que el actor y vocalista de ‘30 Seconds to Mars’ también sintió la muerte de Chester Bennington y por eso, a través de su cuenta de Instagram, decidió recordar al gran Chester, describiendo los momentos que más recuerda.

“Cuando pienso en Chester, recuerdo su sonrisa, risa, inteligencia, amabilidad y talento. Esa inolvidable voz que fue delicada, feroz y siempre llena de emoción. Ser testigo de su vida me enseñó mucho acerca del compromiso, la bondad, el trabajo duro, acerca de la búsqueda y el alcance de los sueños, pero sobre todo acerca del amor”, escribió Jared.

“Sé que su familia y su banda fueron una fuerte fuente de inspiración para él. Para mí fue muy claro que él estaba profundamente agradecido de estar rodeado de ellos y de la vida que tuvieron juntos. Mi corazón está con su familia, amigos, banda y fans. Esta es la trágica pérdida de una leyenda absoluta. Te extrañaremos”, escribió Leto.

Comentarios

1.726.071

Influencia
Social

0

1.7M

2.2K

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Política de cookies