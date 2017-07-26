Jared Leto dedica sentidas palabras a la memoria de Chester Bennington

A escasos días de la muerte que sacudió el mundo del rock, muchos iconos del género, seguidores de Linkin Park, y amigos de Chester Bennington, aún recuerdan la voz que se apagó el pasado 20 de julio.
Es por eso que el actor y vocalista de ‘30 Seconds to Mars’ también sintió la muerte de Chester Bennington y por eso, a través de su cuenta de Instagram, decidió recordar al gran Chester, describiendo los momentos que más recuerda.
When I think of Chester I remember his smile… His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once – delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion. Witnessing his life taught me a lot. Especially about commitment, about kindness, about hard work, about the pursuit and achievement of dreams and mostly, about love. I know that both his family and his band were a massive source of inspiration and pride for him. It was clear to me that he was deeply grateful for both the people that surrounded him and the life that he had. My heart goes out to his family, friends, band and fans. A tragic loss of an absolute legend. We will miss you.
“Cuando pienso en Chester, recuerdo su sonrisa, risa, inteligencia, amabilidad y talento. Esa inolvidable voz que fue delicada, feroz y siempre llena de emoción. Ser testigo de su vida me enseñó mucho acerca del compromiso, la bondad, el trabajo duro, acerca de la búsqueda y el alcance de los sueños, pero sobre todo acerca del amor”, escribió Jared.
“Sé que su familia y su banda fueron una fuerte fuente de inspiración para él. Para mí fue muy claro que él estaba profundamente agradecido de estar rodeado de ellos y de la vida que tuvieron juntos. Mi corazón está con su familia, amigos, banda y fans. Esta es la trágica pérdida de una leyenda absoluta. Te extrañaremos”, escribió Leto.