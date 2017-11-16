X

Fotogalería

Integrantes de Soundgarden se reúnen para reclamar póstumo premio de Chris Cornell

- 16/11/17

El 2017 no fue un año para el rock, y como muestra de ello, recordamos que el 18 de mayo una leyenda se marchó de este mundo: Chris Cornell.

Para honrar su memoria, el vocalista de Soundgarden fue conmemorado en la gala del Human Rights Watch, donde se le otorgó el premio ‘The Promise’, recibido por su viuda, Vicky Cornell. Serj Tankian, líder de System of a Down, fue el encargado de entregar el galardón.

A la ceremonia también fueron Matt Cameron y Kim Thayil, quienes hicieron parte de Soundgarden junto con Chris.

Comentarios

2.366.614

Influencia
Social

512.8K

1.9M

2.3K

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Política de cookies