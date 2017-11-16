Integrantes de Soundgarden se reúnen para reclamar póstumo premio de Chris Cornell
El 2017 no fue un año para el rock, y como muestra de ello, recordamos que el 18 de mayo una leyenda se marchó de este mundo: Chris Cornell.
Para honrar su memoria, el vocalista de Soundgarden fue conmemorado en la gala del Human Rights Watch, donde se le otorgó el premio ‘The Promise’, recibido por su viuda, Vicky Cornell. Serj Tankian, líder de System of a Down, fue el encargado de entregar el galardón.
It was a great honor to present the inaugural @humanrightswatch #thepromise award to our dear departed friend @chriscornellofficial and his wife @vickycornell at HRW's annual gala last night for all the work their foundation does with refugees and vulnerable children. Here with @themattcameron and @esrailian
A la ceremonia también fueron Matt Cameron y Kim Thayil, quienes hicieron parte de Soundgarden junto con Chris.