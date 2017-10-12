Green Day anuncia ‘God’s Favourite Band’, su álbum de hits

En el 2016 la banda californiana sorprendió a sus seguidores con Revolution Radio, su más reciente trabajo discográfico del cual salen temas como ‘Bang Bang’, ‘Say Goodbye’, ‘Still Breathing’ y demás.

Pues bien, cuando todos creyeron que la banda comandada por Billie Joe Armstrong llegaría hasta ahí, pues acaban de anunciar ‘God’s Favourite Band’, el cual incluye 20 de sus mayores hits a lo largo de su historia.

Este material estará disponible desde el próximo 17 de noviembre, día en el que la banda visitará Colombia.

Vean los hits:

01. ‘2000 Light Years Away’

02. ‘Longview’

03. ‘Welcome To Paradise’

04. ‘Basket Case’

05. ‘When I Come Around’

06. ‘She’

07. ‘Brain Stew’

08. ‘Hitchin’ a Ride’

09. ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’

10. ‘Minority’

11. ‘Warning’

12. ‘American Idiot’

13. ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’

14. ‘Holiday’

15. ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’

16. ‘Know Your Enemy’

17. ‘21 Guns’

18. ‘Oh Love’

19. ‘Bang Bang’

20. ‘Still Breathing’

21. ‘Ordinary World’ (featuring Miranda Lambert)

22. ‘Back In The USA’