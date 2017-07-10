Gal Gadot celebra sus 8 millones de seguidores con la sensualidad que la caracteriza

Una vez más y como es costumbre, Gal Gadot sorprendió a sus seguidores en Instagram con una maravillosa fotografía con la que celebró sus 8 millones de seguidores.
Así, al blanco y negro, ‘La Mujer Maravilla’ se preguntó si en serio había llegado a tal suma de seguidores en su red social:
8 million!?!?! What?! This is SO unbelievably amazing!!! You guys are the best fans and I can't tell you how grateful I feel for having 8 millions of you supporting me . Like I said in my movie , only love can change the world and I want to send each and every one of you mine. ❤ let's make the world a better place and spread our love.. 🙏🏻 ( the photo has nothing to do with the post but I wanted to upload smtg and this one is me in a good hair day😏😉)