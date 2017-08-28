[Foto] Murió Rich Piana, el instagramer culturista que estaba en coma por sobredosis

Rich Piana, era un famoso culturista de 46 años, el cual se había convertido en Instagramer, y que llevaba 10 días en coma luego de que su novia lo encontrara en la casa tras sufrir una sobredosis.
Llevar 25 años tomando esteroides pasa la cuenta y Rich Piana es prueba de ello. El culturista fue encontrado con más de 20 envases de esteroides.
Sara Piana, su viuda, confirmó la muerte mediante Instagram: “Estoy llorando mientras escribo esto, porque Rich Piana acaba de fallecer”, afirmó.
I’m in tears writing this that @1dayumay has just passed away. I can barely believe this… I am so saddened & heartbroken that he didn’t make it. I just want to say THANK YOU Rich for teaching me so much about life, whether it was the easy or the hard way. We had our ups and downs but we sure had an awesome time in each other’s presence along with us fighting through some dark times together. You truly touched many people’s heart and helped so many!!! It inspired me in many ways to see the huge impact you had on people all over the world. Not many people know that me and him are STILL legally married till this day despite all rumors. I have NOTHING to gain by saying that but want everyone to know the truth. I know that people say stuff on social media but I truly am not the “bad” person people think I am. I actually saved Rich’s life 1 time before, glad I was there for him at that time. Rich, I hope you feel better now in heaven and that you’re up there healthy, smiling & telling everyone “how it is, being REAL & doing your thing”. Rest In Peace my dear husband. #GoneButNeverForgotten #RichPiana #RIP 😢 🙏🏼❤️. P.S. I want to wish my deepest condolence to Chanel @c_no5 and thanking her for being there for him, loving him & showing him support. You’re an angel. We will all miss him so much, may his soul & spirit Rest In Peace Forever🙏🏼. XOXO Sara Piana. . . . #Repost @1dayumay (@get_repost) ・・・ Great weekend together @sara.piana and I had some nice time together since we didn’t film the Bigger By The Day videos over the weekend!! It was some much needed quality time together!! Your time is everything and make sure you spend it right it’s something you can’t get back! #welcometoourworld #whateverittakes #livinthedream #loveitkillit #1dayumay #richpiana #queenofbeautykingofbeast #love #whateverittakes