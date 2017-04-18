Fanático de Dragon Ball gastó 15.000 dólares para parecerse a Trunks y así quedó
Es común ver como los fanáticos de las series anime más famosas a nivel mundial tengan grandes colecciones y hasta se disfracen de los personajes, pero Julian Low fue un paso más allá, ya que moldeó su cuerpo y se hizo ciertos cambios físicos para lograr parecerse a Trunks.
Aunque su objetivo para lucir como el personaje de Dragon Ball no fue nada fácil, sobre todo para el bolsillo, ya que este sujeto gastó 15.000 dólares, dentro de los cuales incluyen estrictas dietas, un arduo entrenamiento que utilizó para sacar músculos, la ropa que viste Trunks y la pintura para el cabello.
Según lo que afirma el propio Low, la obsesión que tiene con parecerse al verdadero Trunks nace por algunos “traumas de la infancia” y así lo muestra en su cuenta de Instagram.
