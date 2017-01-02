Estos son los juegos que Sony lanzará exclusivamente para PS4 en el 2017

Sony ha comenzado un nuevo año mostrándole al mundo cuáles serán los juegos exclusivos para PS4 que lanzará en el 2017.

El video, publicado por PlayStation Europe, deja ver títulos como Horizon Zero Dawn, Nioh, Gran Turismo Sport, Detroit: Become Human, Gravity Rush 2 y Uncharted The Lost Legacy.

Pero estos tan solo son los juegos de los que se ha hablado, es posible que Sony tenga sorpresas.

Si con el video no fue suficiente, aquí le dejamos la lista completa de los juegos exclusivos que llegarán en los próximos meses:

• Ace Combat 7

• Berserk and the Band of the Hawk

• Birthdays the Beginning

• Cladun Returns This is Sengoku

• Crash Bandicoot N’sane Trilogy

• Danganronpa 1 y Danganronpa 2 Reload

• Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

• Dark Rose Valkyrie

• Death’s Gambit

• Deep Down

• Detroit Become Human

• Digimon World: Next Order

• Dino Frontier para PS VR

• Divide

• Dragon Quest Heroes 2

• Dreams

• Dynasty Warriors Godseekers

• Earth Defense Force 5

• Everything

• Farpoint para PS VR

• Fate/Extella The Umbral Star

• Final Fantasy VII Remake (primer episodio)

• Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

• Full Throttle Remaster

• Future Unfolding

• GNOG para PS VR

• God of War

• Golem para PS VR

• Gran Turismo Sport

• Gravity Rush 2

• Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone

• Hellblade

• Hob

• Hollowpoint

• Horizon Zero Dawn

• Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix

• Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix

• Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

• Knack 2

• Knights and Bikes

• Loot Rascals

• Megaton Rainfall para PS VR

• MBL: The Show 17

• Mosaic

• New Hot Shot Golf

• Nex Machine

• Ni no Kuni 2

• NieR Automata

• Nine Parchments

• Nioh

• Obduction para PS VR

• PaRappa the Rapper Remastered

• Persona 5

• Project Phoenix

• Pyre

• Shenmue 3

• Star Trek Bridge Crew para PS VR

• Starblood Arena para PS VR

• Statik para PS VR

• Sudden Strike 4

• Sundered

• Symphony of the Machine para PS VR

• Syren para PS VR

• Tales of Berseria

• The Silver Case

• Uncharted The Lost Legacy

• What Remains of Edith Finch

• Wild

• Windjammers

• WipEout Omega Colledtion

• XING: The Land Beyond

• Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

• Ys Origin

• Zero Escpae: The Nonary Games

• Zettai Zetsumei Toshi 4 Plus Summer Memories