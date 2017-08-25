Ellas son las ring-girls que animarán la pelea entre Mayweather y McGregor
Pasan las horas y ya se palpita una de las peleas más esperadas del mundo: Floyd Mayweather y Conor McGregor se medirán en un ring para saber quién es el mejor luchador del planeta.
Pero aparte de la expectativa que genera el enfrentamiento entre el boxeador y el luchador de la MMA, se ha revelado otra parte importante de la pelea: las ring-girls. Estas mujeres, quienes se encargarán de animar la pelea y enamorar a los espectadores del MGM Grand de Las Vegas. Ellas son Kyra Keli, Tawny Jordan, Jessica Harbour y Samantha Kumiko.
Good morning friends ☀️ This weekend will be EPIC!! The @spyonvegas grand finale is tomorrow, so if you could head to the LINK in my bio & vote I would greatly appreciate it! Then there is the #MayweatherMcGregor fight that my girls & I are carding. Oh & let's not forget the season finale of #GameOfThrones 😻 I feel extremely blessed for everything. Don't stop believing in yourself & what you can achieve 🙌🏽💙 #spyonhot100
This was so real. I drove far through the jungle to this little hole in the ground and my mom and I went down a ton of sketchy stairs to this huge cave/ cavern. We were the only people there, but still jumped in and tried not to panic about potentially being in the sacrifice scene of an Indiana Jones movie.
Last night was fun! Can't wait for the next fight! . . . #HumpDay #boxing #boxeo #CoronaBoxing #CoronaGirl #ringgirl #PBConFS1 #PBC #fs1#foxsports1 #corona #premierboxingchampions #FightNight #miguelcruz #alexmartin #cruzmartin #sandscasino #sandsbethlehem #bethlehempa #bethlehemboxing #pa #pennsylvania #wednesday #toomanyhashtags