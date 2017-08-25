X

Ellas son las ring-girls que animarán la pelea entre Mayweather y McGregor

- 25/08/17

Pasan las horas y ya se palpita una de las peleas más esperadas del mundo: Floyd Mayweather y Conor McGregor se medirán en un ring para saber quién es el mejor luchador del planeta.

Pero aparte de la expectativa que genera el enfrentamiento entre el boxeador y el luchador de la MMA, se ha revelado otra parte importante de la pelea: las ring-girls. Estas mujeres, quienes se encargarán de animar la pelea y enamorar a los espectadores del MGM Grand de Las Vegas. Ellas son Kyra Keli, Tawny Jordan, Jessica Harbour y Samantha Kumiko.



