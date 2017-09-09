X

Conozca la modelo con las piernas más largas del mundo que ganó Guinness Record

- 09/09/17

La modelo y exjugadora profesional de baloncesto, Ekaterina Lísina, batió dos récords a la vez, así lo destacó el famoso libro de los Record Guinness en su nueva edición.

La mujer rusa, quien ganó un espacio en el famoso libro de las marcas, no solo rompió el récord mundial al tener las piernas más largas del mundo, midiendo 133 centímetros; también fue proclamada como la modelo más alta del mundo con 205,7 centímetros.

