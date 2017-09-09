Conozca la modelo con las piernas más largas del mundo que ganó Guinness Record
La modelo y exjugadora profesional de baloncesto, Ekaterina Lísina, batió dos récords a la vez, así lo destacó el famoso libro de los Record Guinness en su nueva edición.
La mujer rusa, quien ganó un espacio en el famoso libro de las marcas, no solo rompió el récord mundial al tener las piernas más largas del mundo, midiendo 133 centímetros; también fue proclamada como la modelo más alta del mundo con 205,7 centímetros.
Today is a day I was waiting since January,the time when I first apply for those titles. I am really hoping to change the modelling world to a HIGHER level! Its a big honour for me to be a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLES holder! Thank you very much everyone for your support and trust in me in any way 💋🔝😘 #guinnessworldrecord #guinnessworldrecords #worldtallestmodel #worldlongestlegs #longestlegs #ekaterinalisina #legs #longlegs #modelwiththelongestlegs
Lotus is a symbol of nirvana.....lotus is a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi.......its impossible do not try to get that close to that flower, when you have this opportunity...... #goddesslakshmi #goddess #ekaterinalisina #екатериналисина #worldtallestmodel #tallestmodel #tallmodel #sexylegs #sexymodel #supertallgirls #supermodel #lotus
This is my face when someone is telling me...."Wow!You are so tall!" 😂😂😂 #самаявысокаямодель #самыедлинныеноги #длинныеноги #модель #гламур #высокаямодель #tallestmodel #worldtallestmodel #longestlegs #longlegs #glamourmodel #glamour #ekaterinalisina #bigsizeshoesmodel #sexylegs #sexyfeet #supermodel #modelmayhem
Hoping to get a title not only "The world tallest model" but also "World longest legs" by Guiness book of records...😉😚 #tallestmodel #tallmodel #tallisbeautiful #tallgirlsproblems #tall #longestlegs #longlegs #verytallgirl #supermodel #professionalmodel #model #6'9 #size47 #bigsize #ekaterinalisina #modelmayhem