Christie Brinkley, la modelo de 63 años que lo pondrá a babear esta noche

- 08/02/17

La revista Sports Illustrated escogió para su reciente sesión de fotografías una reconocida mujer que, sin importar su edad, aún pone a suspirar a más de uno.

De esta manera Christie Brinkley volvió a posar en bikini 38 años después de que posó por primera vez. Pero esta vez no estuvo sola, ya que aparece acompañada por sus hijas Alexa Ray Joel, de 31 años, y Sailor Brinkley Cook, de 18 años.

Por supuesto las imágenes le dieron la vuelta al mundo, y aunque muchos no creen que Christie tiene 63 años, pues aquí están las fotografías:

