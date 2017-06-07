Chris Martin baila canción de Shakira y sus redes sociales explotan

El líder de Coldplay se dejó llevar por las canciones de la colombiana y muy alegre lo demostró en el Instagram de la banda, donde bailo paso por paso y mostró su agrado por el ritmo de la canción.
“Esperemos al coro, 1, 2, 3”, dice Chris, quien luego señala su barba mientras sigue bailando y de paso cantando la letra de la canción:
hi everybody i hope you are all doing really well wherever you’re reading this in the world. we are very happy to tell you that @shakira will be joining the line up for @glblctzn hamburg on july 6 with a special set with shakira in mind, here are the tracks i am listening to all the time at the moment london grammar- big picture stromae- formidable lana del rey- love and shakira- me enamore see you soon i hope love cm