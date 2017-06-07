X

Noticia

Chris Martin baila canción de Shakira y sus redes sociales explotan

- 07/06/17

Dave J Hogan/ Getty

El líder de Coldplay se dejó llevar por las canciones de la colombiana y muy alegre lo demostró en el Instagram de la banda, donde bailo paso por paso y mostró su agrado por el ritmo de la canción.

“Esperemos al coro, 1, 2, 3”, dice Chris, quien luego señala su barba mientras sigue bailando y de paso cantando la letra de la canción:

