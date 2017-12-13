El candente desnudo de la hija de Carlos Vives que enamora a toda Colombia
Lucy Vives, la hija del cantante Carlos Vives, una vez más enamoró a todos los colombianos con un desnudo que dejó a más de uno chorreando la baba.
Posando para la portada de la Revista Maxim, Lucy de 21 años se despojó de su ropa para llegar al impreso en la edición del 2018.
Desnuda sobre un caballo, sentada sobre una roca y acostada en la cama, así fueron las candentes fotos de la hija de Carlos Vives:
it was an absolute dream and an incredible honor to feature on the cover and inner spread of the 2017 Dec. - Jan. 2018 edition of MAXIM Magazine in Colombia • besides the 3 days of food poisoning , throwing up before and after nearly each shot (this one included) , the crashing and flipping over of a Can-Am motor cart with me n @cv420 inside, you can barely freaking tell here ! i had the blessing and privilege to stay at a breathtaking eco-hotel at a natural reserve in Guatapé , Antioquia that is home and sanctuary to more bird species than there are in All of England. facts. this eco hotel cares for some of Colombia's most endangered species, monkeys that visit you for breakfast, a puma, deer, a cougar, 5 black swans, and Acres n Acres n Acres of beautifully nourished green land for all the flaura to flourish in health • massive thank you to our talented team of badasses and the opportunity to feature in the cover of this gentleman's magazine, as a latin queer woman, shot by a latin female photographer to talk about feminism and philosophy • wholly grateful !! pick up a copy lmk whatchu think ❤️🌹❤️ • ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️. the article's interview unfortunately features some fallacious information regarding huracán maria ... including stating 13 casualties is an insult to claim after the hundreds reaching thousands that lost family members. @maximcolombia @maximmag 📸 @perazna • styled by @nataliauribevprodstyling • location @hotelmanantialesdelcampo
