El candente desnudo de la hija de Carlos Vives que enamora a toda Colombia

- 13/12/17

Lucy Vives, la hija del cantante Carlos Vives, una vez más enamoró a todos los colombianos con un desnudo que dejó a más de uno chorreando la baba.

Posando para la portada de la Revista Maxim, Lucy de 21 años se despojó de su ropa para llegar al impreso en la edición del 2018.

Desnuda sobre un caballo, sentada sobre una roca y acostada en la cama, así fueron las candentes fotos de la hija de Carlos Vives:

