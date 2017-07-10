Billie Joe Armstrong rinde homenaje al acróbata fallecido en el Mad Cool

Billie Joe Armstrong, vocalista de Green Day le rindió tributo a Pedro Aunión, el acróbata que falleció en un festival de Madrid este fin de semana.

El viernes pasado, Pedro Aunión murió al caer desde una altura aproximada de 28 metros previo a la presentación de Green Day.

La banda salió al escenario justo después del lamentable hecho y por supuesto, las críticas no se hicieron esperar.

El líder de Green Day asegura que desconocían la tragedia a través de un comunicado en su cuenta de Instagram.

we are also shocked and heartbroken for anyone that had to witness this tragedy. sincerely Billie Joe Armstrong

“Si lo hubiéramos sabido antes no habríamos tocado. No somos gente sin corazón” confesaba. “Ni siquiera sabíamos que había una performance de acróbatas. Estos festivales son enormes” comentaba el artista, explicando como vivieron los minutos previos a su actuación: “Estábamos calentando a las 11.25 de la noche. Quince minutos antes las autoridades locales le dijeron a nuestro manager que teníamos que esperar para salir porque había un problema de seguridad, algo normal que suele ocurrir en cualquier espectáculo… No nos dijeron que aquello no era normal” asegura, terminando su mensaje sin entender lo sucedido: “No sé por qué las autoridades decidieron no informarnos de lo sucedido Es la primera vez que nos ocurre algo así en los 30 años que Green Day lleva encima de los escenarios”.