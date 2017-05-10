X

Aterrador: así se ve la endemoniada niña de ‘El Exorcista’ a sus 58 años

- 10/05/17

Un rostro macabro lleno de venganza empañó el cine a mediados de los años 70. Se trataba de Regan MacNeil, una pequeña que luchaba contra todas sus fuerzas en El Exorcista, que hasta el día de hoy y pese a toda la tecnología con la que ahora cuentan las producciones, sigue aterrorizando a los amantes del séptimo arte.

El papel de Linda Blair como Regan MacNeil fue tan impresionante que le valió una nominación al Óscar en la categoría como “Mejor Actriz de Reparto” con apenas 14 años de edad.

Pensando que llegaría más lejos que en su primera aparición, Linda repitió su papel en el año 1997, pero la secuela no alcanzó la fama de la primera entrega.

En la actualidad Linda MacNeil ya tiene 58 años de edad y su papel como Regan siempre la acompañó en su carrera así como a nosotros en las pesadillas.

