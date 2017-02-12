Fotogalería

23 años después, así luce la sexy protagonista del video de Always de Bon Jovi

Este 2017 se cumplen 23 años desde que fue lanzado el disco recopilatorio de Bon Jovi, Cross Road, publicado en octubre de 1994.

La sexy protagonista del video “Always” de Bon Jovi, se mantiene esbelta por su figura y su aspecto tan natural. La “engañada” y confundida del video era Carla Gugino, quien a sus 19 años enamoró a todos, no solo al “malo” ni al “bueno” de la historia.

Carla, ha trabajado en series y películas de televisión, entre las que destacan “Sin City”, “American Ganster” y “Una noche en el museo”. Además de ser actriz, también fue modelo a pesar de su baja estatura (mide 1.65).

Su padre es italiano y su madre irlandesa-inglesa, a eso debe su belleza física. En su cuenta de Instagram se pueden observar algunas fotos:

