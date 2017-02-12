23 años después, así luce la sexy protagonista del video de Always de Bon Jovi
Este 2017 se cumplen 23 años desde que fue lanzado el disco recopilatorio de Bon Jovi, Cross Road, publicado en octubre de 1994.
La sexy protagonista del video “Always” de Bon Jovi, se mantiene esbelta por su figura y su aspecto tan natural. La “engañada” y confundida del video era Carla Gugino, quien a sus 19 años enamoró a todos, no solo al “malo” ni al “bueno” de la historia.
Carla, ha trabajado en series y películas de televisión, entre las que destacan “Sin City”, “American Ganster” y “Una noche en el museo”. Además de ser actriz, también fue modelo a pesar de su baja estatura (mide 1.65).
Su padre es italiano y su madre irlandesa-inglesa, a eso debe su belleza física. En su cuenta de Instagram se pueden observar algunas fotos:
Loved doing this. Thanks for the good times. And beautiful images! 💋 ・・・ Refusing to be pigeonholed, @CarlaGugino has taken on diverse roles in numerous blockbuster movies, from Sin City to Watchmen. She returns to screens tomorrow with @TheSpaceBetweenUs , alongside #AsaButterfield and #GaryOldman. schonmagazine.com/carla-gugino/ Photography / @AlexanderSaladrigas Fashion / @JennyHaapala & @naomikotter_stylist Words / @DaisySchofield Hair / @AnthonyCampbellhair @TheWallGroup Make Up / @itsmatin Photography Assistant / Diego Bendezuc #schonmagazine #CarlaGugino #TheSpacebetweenUs #film #movie #actor #fashioneditorial #picoftheday #instagram #instafashion #inspiration #pic #picture #photography #onlineexclusive #fashion #beauty
Had an amazing time shooting with @schonmagazine on a winter day in a chilly spacious loft in Brooklyn. Thank you @alexandersaladrigas for your uniquely beautiful images. @itsmatin ❤ @anthonycampbellhair @jennyhaapala and @naomikotter_stylist for the rad threads #fashion #photography #thingscarlaloves
First day of shooting on Gerald's Game. An adaptation of a @stephenking novel for #Netflix being directed by our fearless leader @flanaganfilm. First days on a film set are always a very unique beast. Everyone is finding their footing but there's magic in the air. The promise of what's to come. I got to share my first day with the younger me (well, really the younger Jessie Burlingame) played by this super talented spark plug of a beauty @chiaraaurelia. Let the games begin! #film #onset #Alabama #thingscarlaloves
I've worked with this man @ermahnospina for 16 years. (Boy, does time fly when you're having fun!) We've seen each other at all hours of the day. On many different projects, creating many characters, in many cities from Austin Texas to Bejing. Whether it's getting to set at 5am or leaving at 5am (as we probably will tonight) while shooting @sho_roadies , I am ALWAYS so happy to see his face. #family #grateful #moviemagic #thingscarlaloves Photo courtesy of the fantastic @michelson_ari during our @sharpmagazine shoot.