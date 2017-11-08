17 años después: así se ve Teresa, la modelo del video de “Again” de Lenny Kravitz
Una de las canciones más exitosas de Kravitz sin duda es “Again”, incluida en su álbum Greatest hits, el cual se estrenó en el año 2000.
A lo largo de su letra, Lenny Kravitz habla sobre el contacto perdido con su gran amor del pasado y las posibilidades que tendría para volver a encontrarla.
Un video dirigido por Paul Hunter y con la silueta femenina Teresa Lourenco, este clip siempre quedará en la memoria de los seguidores de Lenny.
17 años después, así luce la modelo protagonista del video, Teresa Lourenco, quien en la actualidad tiene 36 años de edad:
My sweet little son you are my pride and joy, your handsome little face lights up my world. I know my purpose in life was to have you and hold you in my arms, to kiss you from head to toe, to be your mommy and watch you grow. I will always protect you and keep you safe in my arms 💙💙 #deeplove #motherson #bond #unexplainablelove #myheart & #soul #iloveyou #sweetson @lionlourenconoel photo 📸 @chriscraymer #loveproject
When God sends you the man you are meant to be with.....you will know right from the start. This man will speak to your spirit and open your heart to love so deeply. You will experience something with him that you have never experienced before. He will love you in ways that other men didn’t. I have waited so long to be with the man that I call home. I feel so beyond lucky and blessed to marry the man of my dreams. Tomorrow I can finally call him my husband 💍👰🏽❤️❤️💙 #weddingweekend #tulum #sanara #Antebitulum #wedding #loveofmylife #mysoontobehusband #spirituallyconnected #mysoulmate #myeverything #purelove #unconditionallove #myman @marcusantebi