17 años después: así se ve Teresa, la modelo del video de “Again” de Lenny Kravitz

- 08/11/17

Una de las canciones más exitosas de Kravitz sin duda es “Again”, incluida en su álbum Greatest hits, el cual se estrenó en el año 2000.

A lo largo de su letra, Lenny Kravitz habla sobre el contacto perdido con su gran amor del pasado y las posibilidades que tendría para volver a encontrarla.

Un video dirigido por Paul Hunter y con la silueta femenina Teresa Lourenco, este clip siempre quedará en la memoria de los seguidores de Lenny.

17 años después, así luce la modelo protagonista del video, Teresa Lourenco, quien en la actualidad tiene 36 años de edad:

