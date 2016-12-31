Noticia

¡Conozca cuáles fueron las 50 canciones más importantes para el Planeta Rock en 2016!

- 31/12/16

El año se ha acabado y es momento de hacer un balance musical. A continuación les presentamos las 50 canciones

El año se ha acabado y es momento de hacer un balance musical. A continuación les presentamos las 50 canciones más importantes del 2016, para Radioacktiva:

50. Saint Cecilia – Foo Fighters

49. Charlemagne – Blossoms

48. Way Down We Go – Kaleo

47. Tearing Me Up – Bob Moses

46. Meridianos – Telebit

45. Trip Switch – Nothing But Thieves

44. Pistolero – Revolver Plateado

43. Bad Decisions – Two Door Cinema Club

42. Ophelia – The Luminners

41. Unsteady – X-Ambassadors

40. Take It All Back – Judah And The Lion

39. Reapers – Muse

38. Ex’s & Oh’s – Elle King

37. All We Ever Knew – The Head And The Heart

36. Asking For It – Shinedown

35. Feel Invincible – Skillet

34. Good Grief – Bastille

33. Victorious – Panic At The Disco

32. From The Pinnacle To The Pit – Ghost

31. Sure And Certain – Jimmy Eat World

30. Aviation – The Last Shadow Puppets

29. Rotting In Vain – Korn

28. Prophets Of Rage – Prophets Of Rage

27. El Muro Hay Que Romperlo – La Pestilencia

26. Threat Of Joy – The Strokes

25. Wolves Of Winter – Biffy Clyro

24. Lazarus – David Bowie

23. Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time – Panic At The Disco

22. Mess Around – Cage The Elephant

21. Open Your Eyes – Disturbed

20. 7 Years – Lukas Graham

19. Joyride – Chevelle

18. Spirits – The Strumbellas

17. King Of The World – Weezer

16. Stressed Out – 21 Pilots

15. The Devil’s Bleeding Crown – Volbeat

14. Adventure Of A Lifetime – Coldplay

13. Burn The Witch – Radiohead

12. The Sound – 1975

11. Combustión – Diamante Eléctrico

10. Waste A Moment – Kings Of Leon

9. Take It From Me – Kongos

8. Take Me Down – The Pretty Reckless

7. Bored To Death – Blink 182

6. Trouble – Cage The Elephant

5. The Sound Of Silence – Disturbed

4. Hardwired – Metallica

3. Bang Bang – Green Day

2. Heathens – 21 Pilots

1. Dark Necessities – Red Hot Chili Peppers

