¡Conozca cuáles fueron las 50 canciones más importantes para el Planeta Rock en 2016!

El año se ha acabado y es momento de hacer un balance musical. A continuación les presentamos las 50 canciones más importantes del 2016, para Radioacktiva:
50. Saint Cecilia – Foo Fighters
49. Charlemagne – Blossoms
48. Way Down We Go – Kaleo
47. Tearing Me Up – Bob Moses
46. Meridianos – Telebit
45. Trip Switch – Nothing But Thieves
44. Pistolero – Revolver Plateado
43. Bad Decisions – Two Door Cinema Club
42. Ophelia – The Luminners
41. Unsteady – X-Ambassadors
40. Take It All Back – Judah And The Lion
39. Reapers – Muse
38. Ex’s & Oh’s – Elle King
37. All We Ever Knew – The Head And The Heart
36. Asking For It – Shinedown
35. Feel Invincible – Skillet
34. Good Grief – Bastille
33. Victorious – Panic At The Disco
32. From The Pinnacle To The Pit – Ghost
31. Sure And Certain – Jimmy Eat World
30. Aviation – The Last Shadow Puppets
29. Rotting In Vain – Korn
28. Prophets Of Rage – Prophets Of Rage
27. El Muro Hay Que Romperlo – La Pestilencia
26. Threat Of Joy – The Strokes
25. Wolves Of Winter – Biffy Clyro
24. Lazarus – David Bowie
23. Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time – Panic At The Disco
22. Mess Around – Cage The Elephant
21. Open Your Eyes – Disturbed
20. 7 Years – Lukas Graham
19. Joyride – Chevelle
18. Spirits – The Strumbellas
17. King Of The World – Weezer
16. Stressed Out – 21 Pilots
15. The Devil’s Bleeding Crown – Volbeat
14. Adventure Of A Lifetime – Coldplay
13. Burn The Witch – Radiohead
12. The Sound – 1975
11. Combustión – Diamante Eléctrico
10. Waste A Moment – Kings Of Leon
9. Take It From Me – Kongos
8. Take Me Down – The Pretty Reckless
7. Bored To Death – Blink 182
6. Trouble – Cage The Elephant
5. The Sound Of Silence – Disturbed
4. Hardwired – Metallica
3. Bang Bang – Green Day
2. Heathens – 21 Pilots
1. Dark Necessities – Red Hot Chili Peppers