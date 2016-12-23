Coldplay estrena villancico titulado ‘Christmas with the Kangaroos’

Coldplay se encuentra de gira por Australia presentando su más reciente álbum titulado ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’. Aprovechando la ocasión, la banda lanzó el villancico ‘Christmas With The Kangaroos’.

La canción mezcla su amor por la Navidad y por Australia, porque según dijo Chris Martin para ellos “es siempre una delicia” ir a ese país y “ya era hora” de que le dedicaran un tema “exclusivamente” a ellos.

Esta es la letra del nuevo villancico de ‘Christmas With The Kangaroos‘:

Well have you ever stopped to wonder,

How they do Christmas there down under?

How do they make Christmas nice,

When they ain’t got no snow and ice?

What about poor Santa’s sleigh?He has to come from fucking miles away.

And what about poor Mick Dundee?

He ain’t got no Christmas tree.

Well they say, Christmas here is much more fun,

We got surf and we got sun.

Christmas is sweet as a peach,

Open presents on the beach.

We got barbies, we got beer,

Santa wishes he lived here.

Loads of laughter, loads of booze,

Christmas With The Kangaroos.