Le presentamos el top 20 de Billboard Hot 100 de los éxitos de la década de 1980

En los años 80,y la lista del top 20 de las canciones más escuchadas de ese entonces se empezó a delimitar mucho más.

Recordemos la gran popularidad de Diana Ross con su canción "Upside Down" o la gran fiebre por la canción "Billie Jean" de Michael Jackson, incluso Queen con "Another One Bites the Dust".

Sin duda, estas canciones demostraron que el rock podía ser mucho más exitoso que la música discotequera del momento.

No podemos olvidar que en este momento de la historia, los duetos empezaron a ser muy exitosos, recordemos los ejemplos de: Lionel Richie y Diana Ross, Michael Jackson y Stevie Wonder , entre otros.

El rock hizo una reaparición después de estar cerca de no tener presencia alguna en el top 20 de los hits de los años 70.

Para la década de los años 80 Survivor con "Eye of the Tiger" y The Police con “Every Breath You Take" y Blondie ocupaban los primeros lugares de los listados de mayor popularidad.

Aquí le presentamos la lista de reproducción de las 20 canciones más populares de la década de los 80. Más abajo, le ponemos la lista completa ya que algunas canciones como las de Joan Jett no aparecen registradas aún en Spotify.

1. "Physical" – Olivia Newton-John

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: November 21, 1981

2. "Bette Davis Eyes" – Kim Carnes

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: May 16, 1981

3. "Endless Love" – Diana Ross & Lionel Richie

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: August 15, 1981

4. "Eye Of The Tiger" – Survivor

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: July 24, 1982

5. "Every Breath You Take" – The Police

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: July 9, 1983

6. "Flashdance…What A Feeling" – Irene Cara

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: May 28, 1983

7. "Another One Bites The Dust" – Queen

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: October 4, 1980

8. "Say Say Say" – Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: December 10, 1983

9. "Call Me" – Blondie

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: April 19, 1980

10. "Lady" – Kenny Rogers

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: November 15, 1980

11. "Centerfold" – The J. Geils Band

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: February 6, 1982

12. "(Just Like) Starting Over" – John Lennon

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: December 27, 1980

13. "I Love Rock ‘N Roll" – Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: March 20, 1982

14. "Ebony And Ivory" – Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: May 15, 1982

15. "That’s What Friends Are For" – Dionne & Friends

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: January 18, 1986

16. "Upside Down" – Diana Ross

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: September 6, 1980

17. "Abracadabra" – The Steve Miller Band

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: September 4, 1982

18. "Billie Jean" – Michael Jackson

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: March 5, 1983

19. "Say You, Say Me" – Lionel Richie

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: December 21, 1985

20. "All Night Long (All Night)" – Lionel Richie

Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: November 12, 1983