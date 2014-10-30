Le presentamos el top 20 de Billboard Hot 100 de los éxitos de la década de 1980

Recordemos la gran popularidad de Diana Ross con su canción "Upside Down" o la gran fiebre por la canción "Billie Jean" de Michael Jackson, incluso Queen con "Another One Bites the Dust".
Sin duda, estas canciones demostraron que el rock podía ser mucho más exitoso que la música discotequera del momento.
No podemos olvidar que en este momento de la historia, los duetos empezaron a ser muy exitosos, recordemos los ejemplos de: Lionel Richie y Diana Ross, Michael Jackson y Stevie Wonder , entre otros.
El rock hizo una reaparición después de estar cerca de no tener presencia alguna en el top 20 de los hits de los años 70.
Para la década de los años 80 Survivor con "Eye of the Tiger" y The Police con “Every Breath You Take" y Blondie ocupaban los primeros lugares de los listados de mayor popularidad.
Aquí le presentamos la lista de reproducción de las 20 canciones más populares de la década de los 80. Más abajo, le ponemos la lista completa ya que algunas canciones como las de Joan Jett no aparecen registradas aún en Spotify.
1. "Physical" – Olivia Newton-John
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: November 21, 1981
2. "Bette Davis Eyes" – Kim Carnes
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: May 16, 1981
3. "Endless Love" – Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: August 15, 1981
4. "Eye Of The Tiger" – Survivor
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: July 24, 1982
5. "Every Breath You Take" – The Police
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: July 9, 1983
6. "Flashdance…What A Feeling" – Irene Cara
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: May 28, 1983
7. "Another One Bites The Dust" – Queen
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: October 4, 1980
8. "Say Say Say" – Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: December 10, 1983
9. "Call Me" – Blondie
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: April 19, 1980
10. "Lady" – Kenny Rogers
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: November 15, 1980
11. "Centerfold" – The J. Geils Band
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: February 6, 1982
12. "(Just Like) Starting Over" – John Lennon
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: December 27, 1980
13. "I Love Rock ‘N Roll" – Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: March 20, 1982
14. "Ebony And Ivory" – Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: May 15, 1982
15. "That’s What Friends Are For" – Dionne & Friends
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: January 18, 1986
16. "Upside Down" – Diana Ross
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: September 6, 1980
17. "Abracadabra" – The Steve Miller Band
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: September 4, 1982
18. "Billie Jean" – Michael Jackson
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: March 5, 1983
19. "Say You, Say Me" – Lionel Richie
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: December 21, 1985
20. "All Night Long (All Night)" – Lionel Richie
Hot 100 Peak Position: 1, Peak Date: November 12, 1983